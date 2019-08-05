Market Overview

Univar Reports Q2 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2019 7:38am   Comments
Univar (NYSE: UNVR) reported second-quarter earnings of 42 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents by 2.33%. This is a 10.64% decrease over earnings of 47 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.58 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.82 billion by 8.51%. This is a 8.72% increase over sales of $2.373 billion the same period last year.

"I'm pleased with our strong performance in the second quarter in a challenging macroeconomic environment," said David Jukes, CEO of Univar. "Our USA transformation is working, and we are capturing valuable synergies from the Nexeo acquisition. We have multiple levers in our control, including accelerating integration cost synergies and improving our sales force execution, which create value for our suppliers, customers, and shareholders."

Univar shares closed Friday at $20.89. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.23 and a 52-week low of $16.33.

Posted-In: Earnings News

