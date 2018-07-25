Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coca-Cola CEO Talks Q2 Earnings, Downplays North American Concerns

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2018 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Coca-Cola CEO Talks Q2 Earnings, Downplays North American Concerns
Related KO
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Agile Therapeutics Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Coca-Cola Tops Q2 Views
The Coca-Cola (KO) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported Wednesday its second-quarter results in which the top-and-bottom-line beat estimates on international strength, but the North American business saw a 1 percent dip in organic sales.

What Happened

As a whole, Coca-Cola's earnings showed strong top-line growth, a good operating income along with earnings per share growth, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey told CNBC. Meanwhile, multiple temporary factors in the North American business, including business mixes, rising freight costs, tariff related costs and timing issues more than offset an increase in volume, pricing increases, and market share gains.

"More temporary than structural," Quincey said. "Part of a good overall story for the year-to-date."

Why It's Important

The "'pretty broad based cost increases" seen in the second quarter is still a cost pressure that the company needs to pass through to consumers, the CEO said. Nevertheless, consumers are "not comfortable" with the rising prices but still responding well since the conversation surrounding tariffs is well documented.

What's Next

Passing on the higher cost to consumers was the "right thing" for the business to do for the long-term, Quincey said. However, this also creates the likelihood for "pressure in the system" moving forward and management will focus on offering different packaging options at different price points to different consumers.

Coca-Cola's stock traded around $46 a share at time of publication, up 1.7 percent on the day.

Related Links:

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Coca-Cola Tops Q2 Views

Madison Square Garden Strikes Sponsorship Deal With Pepsi, Ending Century-Long Coke Partnership

Posted-In: beverages James Quincey tariffsEarnings News Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Agile Therapeutics Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Coca-Cola Tops Q2 Views
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Earnings
14 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2018
Coca-Cola Q2 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on KO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.