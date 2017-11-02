Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) were trading lower by around 2 percent Thursday as some investors found the company's fourth-quarter spending guidance a bit concerning. Nevertheless, the third-quarter results once again blew past investor expectations.

Facebook reported a year-over-year increase in net income of nearly 80 percent. Accordingly, the social media's year ago EBITDA of $2.6 billion seems minuscule as does its revenue of $7.011 billion which surged 47 percent to $10.3 billion.

Looking forward Facebook could see an impact to its profitability as the company will be spending incremental money on security related initiatives that won't be generating revenue. This is due to the company's commitment to prevent abuse on its platform.

"We're investing so much in security that it will impact our profitability," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. "Protecting our community is more important than maximizing our profits."

Here is a look at each of Facebook's earnings report dating back to the third quarter of 2016, courtesy of Statista.

Third quarter of 2016: Revenue of $7.011 billion, net income of $2.627 billion.

Fourth quarter of 2016: Revenue of $8.809 billion, net income of $3.568 billion.

First quarter of 2017: Revenue of $8.032 billion, net income of $3.064 billion.

Second quarter of 2017: Revenue of $0.321 billion, net income of $3.894 billion.

Third quarter of 2017: Revenue of $10.328 billion, net income of $4.707 billion.

You will find more statistics at Statista

Related Links:

Facebook Smashes Q3 Estimates, Shares Hit Record Highs

KeyBanc: Facebook Could Have 22% Upside

Posted-In: Mark Zuckerberg social media StatistaEarnings News Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.