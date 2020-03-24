A Preview Of At Home Group's Q4 Earnings

Don't be caught off-guard: At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 24.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict At Home Group will report earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $396.70 million.

In the same quarter last year, At Home Group announced EPS of 47 cents on revenue of $354.06 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 23.40% decrease for the company. Sales would be up 12.04% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the At Home Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate -0.020 0.150 0.040 0.48 EPS Actual 0.000 0.180 0.030 0.47

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of At Home Group have declined 90.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating At Home Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

At Home Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/home/mediaframe/36378/indexr.html