Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Herman Miller Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 18, 2020 7:22am   Comments
Share:

Don't be caught off-guard: Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 18.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Herman Miller EPS will likely be near 69 cents while revenue will be around $679.45 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Herman Miller posted EPS of 64 cents on sales of $619 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.81% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 9.77% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
EPS Estimate 0.870 0.780 0.770 0.6
EPS Actual 0.880 0.840 0.880 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Herman Miller have declined 45.19%. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Herman Miller stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Herman Miller is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.hermanmiller.com/events-and-presentations

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MLHR)

6 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Sidoti Upgrades Herman Miller On Prospects Of Order Growth Rebound
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga