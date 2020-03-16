Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michaels Companies Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 16, 2020 2:23pm   Comments
Share:

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Michaels Companies earnings of $1.25 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.72 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Michaels Companies reported a profit of $1.44 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.79 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 13.19%. Sales would be down 3.86% on a year-over-year basis. Michaels Companies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.490 0.140 0.310 1.42
EPS Actual 0.400 0.190 0.310 1.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 79.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Michaels Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Michaels Companies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10138575

 

Related Articles (MIK)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
78 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga