Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cloudera's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 10, 2020 11:26am   Comments
Share:

Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 10. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 3 cents and sales around $201.79 million.

Cloudera reported a loss of 15 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $144.51 million. Sales would be up 39.63% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
EPS Estimate -0.060 -0.100 -0.230 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.030 -0.020 -0.130 -0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cloudera stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cloudera is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLDR)

Morning Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Mar. 10, 2020: FXI, TSLA, OXY, CORV, CLDR
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga