Q4 Earnings Outlook For GrubHub
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 05, 2020 7:23am   Comments
GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 5. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for GrubHub's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

GrubHub EPS is expected to be around a loss of 4 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $325.52 million.

In the same quarter last year, GrubHub posted EPS of 19 cents on sales of $287.72 million. Revenue would be up 13.14% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.270 0.300 0.240 0.28
EPS Actual 0.270 0.270 0.300 0.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate GrubHub stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

