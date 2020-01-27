Market Overview

United Technologies Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 1:14pm   Comments
United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering United Technologies modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.84 on revenue of $19.37 billion.

United Technologies reported a per-share profit of $1.95 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $18.04 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 5.64%. Sales would be up 7.35% on a year-over-year basis. United Technologies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.030 2.040 1.710 1.53
EPS Actual 2.210 2.200 1.910 1.95

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on United Technologies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. United Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iiouw4sk

