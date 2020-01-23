Q4 Earnings Outlook For Discover Financial
On Thursday, January 23, Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Discover Financial analysts model for earnings of $2.24 per share on sales of $2.95 billion.
The Wall Street estimate would represent a 10.34% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 5.09% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|2.290
|2.110
|2.030
|2.05
|EPS Actual
|2.360
|2.320
|2.150
|2.03
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Discover Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Discover Financial is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investorrelations.discover.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
