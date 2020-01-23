Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Discover Financial
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2020 7:18am   Comments
On Thursday, January 23, Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Discover Financial analysts model for earnings of $2.24 per share on sales of $2.95 billion.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 10.34% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 5.09% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.290 2.110 2.030 2.05
EPS Actual 2.360 2.320 2.150 2.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Discover Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Discover Financial is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investorrelations.discover.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

