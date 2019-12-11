Market Overview

Tailored Brands Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 11, 2019
Don't be caught off-guard: Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, December 11.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Tailored Brands earnings of 42 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $716 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Tailored Brands EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.01. Revenue was $812.75 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 58.42% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 11.90% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.740 0.150 -0.29 0.94
EPS Actual 0.820 0.210 -0.28 1.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 74.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Tailored Brands stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Tailored Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.tailoredbrands.com/ir-calendar

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

