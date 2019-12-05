Q3 Earnings Outlook For Cloudera

On Thursday, December 5, Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Cloudera is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Cloudera's loss per share to be near 6 cents on sales of $189.05 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cloudera posted a loss of 3 cents on sales of $118.18 million. Revenue would be up 59.96% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.100 -0.230 -0.11 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.020 -0.130 -0.15 -0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cloudera stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cloudera is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.