Michaels Companies Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 04, 2019 1:24pm   Comments
Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 5.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Michaels Companies modeled for quarterly EPS of 49 cents on revenue of $1.26 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Michaels Companies posted EPS of 48 cents on sales of $1.27 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.08% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 1.10% from the same quarter last year. Michaels Companies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.140 0.310 1.42 0.44
EPS Actual 0.190 0.310 1.44 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Michaels Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Michaels Companies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10136403

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

