Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Meet Group's Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2019 1:27pm   Comments
Share:

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, The Meet Group analysts model for earnings of 12 cents per share on sales of $51.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, The Meet Group reported EPS of 10 cents on revenue of $45.72 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 20.00% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 12.74% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.100 0.080 0.12 0.08
EPS Actual 0.110 0.090 0.12 0.1

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of The Meet Group have declined 1.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate The Meet Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The Meet Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6tkxxvwj

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (MEET)

15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
17 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Positive; Meet Group Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Reports Upbeat Q3 Profit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Preview Of Zoetis' Q3 Earnings