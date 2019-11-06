A Preview Of Meet Group's Q3 Earnings

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, The Meet Group analysts model for earnings of 12 cents per share on sales of $51.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, The Meet Group reported EPS of 10 cents on revenue of $45.72 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 20.00% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 12.74% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.100 0.080 0.12 0.08 EPS Actual 0.110 0.090 0.12 0.1

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of The Meet Group have declined 1.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate The Meet Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The Meet Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6tkxxvwj