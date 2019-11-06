Market Overview

Q1 Earnings Preview For Meredith
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2019 1:25pm   Comments
On Thursday, Meredith (NYSE: MDP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Meredith is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Meredith EPS is expected to be around 88 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $739.90 million.

Meredith EPS in the same period a year ago came in at a loss of 8 cents. Revenue was $756.70 million. Revenue would be down 2.22% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 1.130 0.870 1.37 -0.2
EPS Actual 1.790 0.520 1.53 -0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Meredith stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Meredith is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.meredith.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 


