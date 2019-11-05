Lumber Liquidators Q3 Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, November 6, Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Lumber Liquidators EPS will likely be near 23 cents while revenue will be around $275.84 million, according to analysts.

Lumber Liquidators reported a per-share profit of 27 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $270.47 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 14.81% decrease for the company. Sales would be up 1.99% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.070 -0.180 0.12 0.18 EPS Actual 0.070 -0.170 0.17 0.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Lumber Liquidators stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Lumber Liquidators is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=136339