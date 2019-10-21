Q3 Earnings Preview For Veritex Holdings

Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) announces its next round of earnings Monday, October 21. Here's Benzinga's look at Veritex's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Veritex Holdings EPS will likely be near 56 cents while revenue will be around $79.94 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Veritex Holdings reported EPS of 34 cents on revenue of $31.69 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 64.71%. Revenue would be up 152.29% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.620 0.57 0.46 0.46 EPS Actual 0.590 0.590 0.47 0.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Veritex Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.