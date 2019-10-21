Q3 Earnings Preview For HomeStreet

Don't be caught off-guard: HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, October 21.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

HomeStreet EPS will likely be near 33 cents while revenue will be around $67.81 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, HomeStreet reported earnings per share of 45 cents on revenue of $109.75 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 26.67% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 38.22% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.530 0.33 0.36 0.41 EPS Actual 0.130 0.300 0.36 0.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on HomeStreet stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.