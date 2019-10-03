Market Overview

Ascena Retail Group's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 03, 2019 7:36am   Comments
On Thursday, October 3, Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 3 cents and sales around $1.20 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ascena Retail Group reported EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $1.77 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 57.14%. Sales would have fallen 32.05% from the same quarter last year. Ascena Retail Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.370 -0.26   0.02
EPS Actual -0.260 -0.26 0.06 0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 93.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Ascena Retail Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

