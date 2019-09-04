Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 10 cents and sales around $183.27 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cloudera reported a loss per share of 8 cents on revenue of $110.34 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 25%. Revenue would be have grown 66.10% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.230 -0.11 -0.11 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.130 -0.15 -0.03 -0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cloudera have declined 52.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Cloudera stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cloudera is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.