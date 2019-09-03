Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 4. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Michaels Companies Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Michaels Companies earnings will be near 14 cents per share on sales of $1.02 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Michaels Companies reported EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $1.05 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 6.67%. Sales would have fallen 3.13% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.310 1.42 0.44 0.13 0.38 EPS Actual 0.310 1.44 0.48 0.15 0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 66.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Michaels Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Michaels Companies is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10134108