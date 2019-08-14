On Wednesday, August 14, SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for SpartanNash is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, SpartanNash analysts model for earnings of 34 cents per share on sales of $2.01 billion.

In the same quarter last year, SpartanNash posted a profit of 50 cents on sales of $1.90 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 32% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 6.01% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.340 0.38 0.48 0.57 0.53 EPS Actual 0.240 0.32 0.5 0.5 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate SpartanNash stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.