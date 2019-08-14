On Wednesday, August 14, HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for HyreCar is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

HyreCar's per-share loss will be near 13 cents on sales of $3.77 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, HyreCar reported an EPS loss of 92 cents on revenue of $2.27 million. Sales would be up 65.86% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.160 -0.13 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.140 -0.31 -0.15 -0.92

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of HyreCar have declined 2.35%. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on HyreCar stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

HyreCar is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=135722