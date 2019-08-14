HyreCar Q2 Earnings Preview
On Wednesday, August 14, HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for HyreCar is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
HyreCar's per-share loss will be near 13 cents on sales of $3.77 million, according to Wall Street analysts.
In the same quarter last year, HyreCar reported an EPS loss of 92 cents on revenue of $2.27 million. Sales would be up 65.86% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.160
|-0.13
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.140
|-0.31
|-0.15
|-0.92
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of HyreCar have declined 2.35%. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on HyreCar stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.
Conference Call
HyreCar is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=135722