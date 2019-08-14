On Wednesday, August 14, Catasys (NASDAQ: CATS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Catasys's loss per share to be near 30 cents on sales of $7.54 million.

Catasys reported a loss of 26 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.27 million. Sales would be up 130.37% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.250 -0.25 -0.26 -0.3 EPS Actual -0.180 -0.09 -0.27 -0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 111.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Catasys stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Catasys is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cats/mediaframe/31789/indexl.html