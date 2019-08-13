On Wednesday, August 14, CYREN (NASDAQ: CYRN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for CYREN is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering CYREN have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 7 cents on revenue of $10.18 million.

In the same quarter last year, CYREN announced an EPS loss of 7 cents on revenue of $9.19 million. Revenue would be up 10.77% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate -0.080 -0.09 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.080 -0.07 -0.07 -0.09

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of CYREN have declined 46.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on CYREN stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

CYREN is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/cyren20190814/en