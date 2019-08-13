YY (NASDAQ: YY) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

YY EPS is expected to be around $1.11, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $878.84 million.

In the same quarter last year, YY reported earnings per share of $2.03 on revenue of $570.23 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 45.32%. Revenue would be up 54.12% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 1.380 1.84 1.67 1.77 1.57 EPS Actual 1.380 1.87 1.76 2.03 1.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on YY stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

YY is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9mhm8itp