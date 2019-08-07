On Wednesday, August 7, Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Hostess Brands management projections, analysts predict EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $224.76 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hostess Brands posted a profit of 14 cents on sales of $215.85 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.14% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.13% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.130 0.15 0.11 0.16 EPS Actual 0.140 0.17 0.1 0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Hostess Brands stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hostess Brands is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=135519