Earnings Preview: Hostess Brands
On Wednesday, August 7, Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Hostess Brands management projections, analysts predict EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $224.76 million.
In the same quarter last year, Hostess Brands posted a profit of 14 cents on sales of $215.85 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.14% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.13% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.130
|0.15
|0.11
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.140
|0.17
|0.1
|0.14
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Hostess Brands stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hostess Brands is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=135519