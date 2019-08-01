On Thursday, August 1, RealPage (NASDAQ: RP) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

RealPage EPS is expected to be around 43 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $243.20 million.

In the same quarter last year, RealPage posted EPS of 37 cents on sales of $216.25 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 16.22%. Revenue would be have grown 12.46% from the same quarter last year. RealPage's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.400 0.38 0.35 0.37 EPS Actual 0.400 0.39 0.38 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with RealPage. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

RealPage is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/rlpg/mediaframe/31595/indexl.html