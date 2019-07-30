On Wednesday, July 31, Hess (NYSE: HES) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Hess have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 8 cents on revenue of $1.58 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Hess reported a loss per share of 23 cents on revenue of $1.57 billion. Sales would be up 0.89% from the year-ago period. Hess's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.300 -0.31 -0.01 -0.29 EPS Actual 0.090 -0.31 0.38 -0.23

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Hess have declined 5.71%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Hess. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hess is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/am83a646