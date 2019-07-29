On Tuesday, July 30, Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Magellan Health modeled for quarterly EPS of 95 cents on revenue of $1.76 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Magellan Health reported EPS of 92 cents on revenue of $1.81 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 3.26%. Revenue would be down 2.82% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.550 1.41 1.37 1.23 EPS Actual 0.400 1.28 1.45 0.92

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Magellan Health stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Magellan Health is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xz39233u