Don't be caught off-guard: GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect GrubHub's EPS to be near 30 cents on sales of $319.14 million.

GrubHub EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 50 cents. Revenue was $239.74 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 40% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 33.12% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.240 0.28 0.41 0.41 EPS Actual 0.300 0.19 0.45 0.5

Stock Performance

Shares of GrubHub were trading at $77.77 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating GrubHub stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GrubHub is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.