Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, July 26. Here's Benzinga's look at Yandex's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 35 cents and sales around $639.45 million.

In the same quarter last year, Yandex reported earnings per share of 24 cents on sales of $472.80 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 45.83% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 35.25% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.250 0.38 0.24 EPS Actual 0.290 0.33 0.27 0.24

Stock Performance

Shares of Yandex were trading at $39.99 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Yandex stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Yandex is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o8kpp9gk