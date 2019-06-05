At Home Group Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: HOME) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

At Home earnings will be near 4 cents per share on sales of $303.27 million, according to analysts.

At Home EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 31 cents. Sales were $256.16 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 87.10 percent. Revenue would be up 18.39 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.15 0.33 0.27 0.35 EPS Actual 0.47 0.18 0.34 0.31 0.5

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.62 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with At Home Group Inc. Common Stock. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

At Home is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/home/mediaframe/30406/indexr.html