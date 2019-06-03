Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 4. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Tiffany's Q1 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Tiffany EPS is expected to be around $1.02, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.02 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Tiffany posted EPS of $1.14 on sales of $1.03 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 10.53 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be down 1.26 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.61 0.77 1.01 0.83 1.64 EPS Actual 1.6 0.77 1.17 1.14 1.67

Stock Performance

Shares of Tiffany were trading at 90.76. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Tiffany stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Tiffany is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rykp854z