MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect MiX Telematics' EPS to be near 18 cents on sales of $34.69 million.

MiX Telematics reported a per-share profit of 20 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $38.35 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 10.00 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be down 9.55 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.2 EPS Actual 0.19 0.18 0.15 0.2

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of MiX Telematics have declined 8.47 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Buy rating with MiX Telematics. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

MiX Telematics's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1239247&tp_key=508244e78f