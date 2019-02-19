Intelsat (NYSE: I) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS loss of 26 cents and sales around $541.86 million.

Intelsat EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 52 cents. Sales were $538.14 million. Sales would be have grown 0.69 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.37 -0.44 -0.25 EPS Actual -2.74 -0.38 -0.56 -0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 662.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Intelsat stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.