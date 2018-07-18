Market Overview

Earnings Preview: Computer Task Group
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 18, 2018 4:00pm   Comments
On Thursday, Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) will release its latest earnings. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Computer Task Group EPS is expected to be around 8 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $88.05 million.

In the same quarter last year, Computer Task Group reported EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $75.52 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 33.33 percent. Sales would be up 16.59 percent from the same quarter last year. Computer Task Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.05
EPS Actual 0.06 0.06 0.05 0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Computer Task Group stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Computer Task Group's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://computertaskgroup.gcs-web.com/static-files/4f22626e-5354-4314-99aa-cf36a06a0355

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

