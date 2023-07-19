Maximizing Investor Returns: AGF Management Unleashes Growth Potential with Strong Performance

By the end of today, July 19, 2023, AGF Management AGF is set to deliver a dividend payout of $0.11 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 5.86%. Shareholders who owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date on July 06, 2023 will receive this payout.

AGF Management Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-07-06 4 $0.11 5.86% 2023-06-20 2023-07-07 2023-07-19 2023-04-10 4 $0.11 4.96% 2023-03-21 2023-04-11 2023-04-21 2023-01-06 4 $0.1 5.97% 2022-12-16 2023-01-09 2023-01-17 2022-10-11 4 $0.1 6.9% 2022-09-27 2022-10-12 2022-10-20 2022-07-07 4 $0.1 6.4% 2022-06-21 2022-07-08 2022-07-20 2022-04-07 4 $0.1 5.23% 2022-03-29 2022-04-08 2022-04-20 2022-01-07 4 $0.09 4.39% 2021-12-17 2022-01-10 2022-01-18 2021-10-08 4 $0.09 4.62% 2021-09-28 2021-10-12 2021-10-20 2021-07-08 4 $0.09 4.42% 2021-06-30 2021-07-09 2021-07-20 2021-04-08 4 $0.08 4.19% 2021-03-31 2021-04-09 2021-04-16 2021-01-07 4 $0.08 5.32% 2020-12-18 2021-01-08 2021-01-18 2020-10-12 4 $0.08 6.15% 2020-09-23 2020-10-13 2020-10-19

Analyzing AGF Management Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

During the period of 2020 to 2022, the company experienced a notable growth in its dividend per share. The dividend per share increased from $0.32 to $0.40, reflecting the company's focus on providing greater returns to its shareholders.

YoY Earnings Growth For AGF Management

From 2020 to 2022, AGF Management experienced a growth in earnings per share, with an increase from $0.63 to $0.83. This positive earnings trend indicates the company's potential to enhance their cash dividend payout, which can benefit income-seeking investors.

Recap

This article delves into the recent dividend payout of AGF Management and its implications for shareholders. Presently, the company is distributing a dividend of $0.11 per share, leading to an annualized dividend yield of 5.86%.

The upward trend in dividend per share and earnings per share for AGF Management from 2020 to 2022 reflects a strong financial position, supporting the company's ability to consistently distribute profits to their investors.

It is advisable for investors to monitor the company's performance in the coming quarters to stay in the loop about any adjustments in financials or dividend disbursements.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.