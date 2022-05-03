QQQ
+ 0.78
317.70
+ 0.24%
BTC/USD
-229.34
38295.82
-0.5953%
DIA
+ 2.10
328.64
+ 0.63%
SPY
+ 3.60
410.88
+ 0.87%
TLT
+ 1.62
115.56
+ 1.38%
GLD
+ 1.09
172.54
+ 0.63%

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy FB Financial Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
May 3, 2022 10:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy FB Financial Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from FB Financial (NYSE:FBK).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. On Friday, FB Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.13 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own FBK as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.13 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 23, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

FB Financial: Dividend Insights

FB Financial: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from FB Financial (NYSE:FBK). read more

Analyzing FB Financial's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 30, 2021, FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) declared a dividend payable on August 23, 2021 to its shareholders. FB Financial also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before August 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: FB Financial

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) declared a dividend payable on February 22, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 29, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of FB Financial's stock as of February 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more