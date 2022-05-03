QQQ
First Business Financial: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
May 3, 2022 10:50 am
First Business Financial: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.1975 per share. On Friday, First Business Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1975 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own FBIZ as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1975 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 19, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on First Business Financial’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

