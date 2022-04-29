QQQ
-6.21
334.22
-1.89%
BTC/USD
-729.52
39012.55
-1.8356%
DIA
-3.26
342.55
-0.96%
SPY
-6.59
434.40
-1.54%
TLT
-1.18
122.20
-0.98%
GLD
+ 0.90
176.03
+ 0.51%

NextEra Energy Partners: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
April 29, 2022 10:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
NextEra Energy Partners: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.7325 per share. On Wednesday, NextEra Energy Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.7325 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own NEP as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.7325 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 12, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on NextEra Energy Partners click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

NextEra Energy Partners: Dividend Insights

NextEra Energy Partners: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). read more

Analyzing NextEra Energy Partners's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 26, 2021, NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on February 12, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Qtr. Distribution From $0.3175 To $0.33/Share

NextEra Energy Partners Declares First Qtr. Distribution Of $0.1875/unit