Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Bank Bradesco Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 28, 2022 10:50 am
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.003 per share. On Tuesday, Bank Bradesco will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.003 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own BBDO as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.003 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on June 08, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

