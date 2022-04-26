QQQ
-8.44
338.02
-2.56%
BTC/USD
-1174.58
39251.50
-2.9055%
DIA
-4.27
344.83
-1.25%
SPY
-7.29
435.80
-1.7%
TLT
+ 1.70
119.49
+ 1.4%
GLD
+ 0.84
176.21
+ 0.48%

Magellan Midstream: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
April 26, 2022 10:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Magellan Midstream: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.0375 per share. On Friday, Magellan Midstream will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.0375 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own MMP as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $1.0375 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 13, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Magellan Midstream's Ex-Dividend Date

Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) declared a dividend payable on February 12, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 26, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Magellan Midstream's stock as of February 5, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding Magellan Midstream's Ex-Dividend Date

Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) declared a dividend payable on November 13, 2020 to its shareholders as of October 22, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Magellan Midstream's stock as of November 6, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. read more

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock? read more

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock? read more