QQQ
+ 1.61
339.61
+ 0.47%
BTC/USD
+ 1185.10
42543.29
+ 2.8655%
DIA
+ 2.21
349.32
+ 0.63%
SPY
+ 2.40
442.31
+ 0.54%
TLT
-1.76
123.41
-1.45%
GLD
-1.15
183.86
-0.63%

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Cal-Maine Foods Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 21, 2022 10:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Cal-Maine Foods Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share. On Tuesday, Cal-Maine Foods will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.125 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own CALM as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.125 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 12, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on Cal-Maine Foods click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Cal-Maine Foods's Ex-Dividend Date

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) declared a dividend payable on May 13, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 29, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Cal-Maine Foods's stock as of April 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Demand For Cal-Maine Foods' Nutritionally Enhanced Offerings Goes Flat

Benzinga Market Primer: Monday, April 1

Stocks To Watch For April 1, 2013