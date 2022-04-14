QQQ
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy MFS Charter Income Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 14, 2022 10:46 am
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy MFS Charter Income Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MFS Charter Income (NYSE:MCR).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0514 per share. On Tuesday, MFS Charter Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0514 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own MCR as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0514 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 29, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

