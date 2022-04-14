QQQ
Atlas's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
April 14, 2022 10:46 am
Atlas's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Atlas (NYSE:ATCO).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share. On Tuesday, Atlas will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.125 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own ATCO as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.125 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 02, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

