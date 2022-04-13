QQQ
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy DWS Strategic Municipal Before The Dividend Payout

April 13, 2022
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.04 per share. On Monday, DWS Strategic Municipal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.04 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own KSM as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.04 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 29, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

