Clough Global Dividend's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
April 13, 2022 11:05 am
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Clough Global Dividend (AMEX:GLV).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0906 per share. On Monday, Clough Global Dividend will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0906 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own GLV as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0906 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 29, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

