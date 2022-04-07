QQQ
Brookfield Real Assets: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
April 7, 2022 10:50 am
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.199 per share. On Tuesday, Brookfield Real Assets will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.199 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own RA as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.199 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 26, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

