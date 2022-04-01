QQQ
-2.62
365.16
-0.72%
BTC/USD
+ 1076.81
46587.15
+ 2.3661%
DIA
-0.53
347.36
-0.15%
SPY
-1.09
452.73
-0.24%
TLT
+ 0.03
132.05
+ 0.02%
GLD
-0.64
181.29
-0.35%

BlackRock MuniHoldings's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
April 1, 2022 11:23 am
BlackRock MuniHoldings's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.055 per share. On Wednesday, BlackRock MuniHoldings will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.055 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own MUC as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.055 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 02, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

